Dangal mints Rs 123.67 cr in China within five days, breaks record of Aamir Khan's PK

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's Dangal has zoomed past the Rs 100 crore-mark within four days of its release in China, breaking a record previously set by the actor-producer's PK. He is touched with the love shown towards the film.

Dangal, a story of a wrestler who trains his daughters to become world champions in wrestling, released in China as Shuai Jiao Baba on 5 May which means Let's Wrestle, Dad. The movie released in around 7,000 screens and minted over Rs 120 crore by Tuesday evening, said a spokesperson of Aamir Khan Productions.

After having a STUPENDOUS run internationally, #Dangal has now taken CHINA by storm, amassing a HUMONGOUS ₹ 123.67 cr in 5 days there... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2017

Reacting to the overwhelming response to the movie, Aamir said, "Me and the entire team of Dangal are very touched with the love and affection that our film Dangal is getting in China. I have been visiting Chinese social media websites and reading translations of the reactions. It is truly moving to see such a strong emotional bond that the Chinese have with our film.

"On behalf of our entire team, I would like to thank our Chinese audience and want them to know that we are all so happy. And I would like to thank our distributors in China for giving our film such a nice release," he added.

In the past, Aamir's 3 Idiots and PK have done well in China. In fact, PK was the first Bollywood film to mint over Rs 100 crore in China - and it had done so in 16 days back in 2015.

A biopic of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, Dangal had also resonated well with the Indian audience, generating over Rs 385 crore ticket sales upon its release in India.

Just a month before the release of the film, Aamir and Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari were in China to promote Dangal, which officially opened the 2017 Beijing International Film Festival.