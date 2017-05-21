Dangal box office collection: Aamir Khan's film crosses $ 100 bn in China, likely to hit Rs 1400 cr

Nitesh Tiwari's sports biopic Dangal has managed to add another feather to its cap. It has now become the first Indian film to cross the $100 million mark at the Chinese box office.

Earlier this week, it had dethroned James Gunn's superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 from the top of the Chinese box office. Now, after garnering another $ 16.16 million on 20 May, its third Saturday, it has crossed the coveted $ 100 million mark.

#Dangal crosses $ 100 million in China... Week 3:

Fri: $ 6.02 mn

Sat: $ 16.16 mn

Total: $ 100.69 million [₹ 649.03 cr]

HUMONGOUS ACHIEVEMENT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2017

Koimoi.com reports that its total lifetime collection currently stands at Rs 1393.34 crore globally. Thus, it is most likely to hit the Rs 1400 crore mark today at the box office, the second film to do so following SS Rajamouli's war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Reacting to the overwhelming response to the movie, Aamir earlier told IANS, “Me and the entire team of Dangal are very touched with the love and affection that our film Dangal is getting in China. I have been visiting Chinese social media websites and reading translations of the reactions. It is truly moving to see such a strong emotional bond that the Chinese have with our film.”

Dangal has become Aamir's second film to cross Rs 100 crore in China after Rajkumar Hirani's PK did so in merely 16 days. Aamir was also received very warmly when he visited China as part of the Beijing Film Festival earlier this year where Dangal was screened as a part of the festival. He is clearly emerging as India's most popular export to the land of the dragon.

Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim and Aparshakti Khurana. It is co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Walt Disney Pictures and UTV Motion Pictures. It is based on the life of former Haryanavi wrestler Mahavir Phogat who trained his daughters to become international level wrestlers. It also stands as the highest grossing Hindi film of all time.

With inputs from IANS.