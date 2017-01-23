Dangal 30-day box office collection: Aamir's film crosses Rs 380 crore; declared tax free in MP

Nitesh Tiwari's wrestling biopic Dangal has cast such a tight grip on the box office that it is now well on its way to touch the Rs 400 crore mark. It has completed a month since its release on 23 December 2016 now and it refuses to back down from the screens as of 22 January 2017.

A few weeks ago, it became the biggest domestic grosser in the history of Hindi cinema by dethroning Rajkumar Hirani's 2014 science fiction satire PK. It followed the achievement by giving a tough fight to Shaad Ali's romantic comedy Ok Jaanu, Shlok Sharma's Haramkhor and DJ Caruso's Hollywood action ensemble xXx: Return of Xander Cage that released on the last weekend.

Dangal had garnered Rs 365.87 crore at the domestic box office by then.

The Times of India reports that after another impressive collection of Rs 4.24 crore on Sunday, 15 Janaury, Dangal faced a dip on Monday as it collected Rs 1.37 crore that day. Throughout the week, the film managed to float above the surface of Rs 1 crore including on 20 January when Vishal Mishra's comedy Coffee With D hit the theatres.

Hollywood films like John Lee Hancock's The Founder also released on the same day but Dangal managed to hold its ground.

#Dangal witnesses a spurt in biz yet again... 76.47% growth... [Week 5] Fri 1.19 cr, Sat 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 378.24 cr. India biz. ATBB. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2017

In fact, the collection on the weekend rose yet again as it earned Rs 2.10 crore at the box office on Saturday, 21 January. Koimoireports that it earned Rs 2.21 core on Sunday, 22 January, and in turn managed to cross the Rs 380 crore at the domestic box office. Its total collection stands at Rs 380.40 crore in the Indian market.

As far as the overseas market is concerned, it has now become the third highest Hindi grosser in the overseas market ever after PK and Raj Krishna Acharya's 2013 action entertainer Dhoom 3.Bollywood Hungama reports that Dangal has earned 29.04 million USD in the international market, surpassing the collections of Kabir Khan's 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan which earned 29 million USD.

#Dangal - OVERSEAS - Till 21 Jan: $ 29.19 million [₹ 198.73 cr]... Nears ₹ 200 cr mark...

USA-Canada $ 12.11 mn

UAE-GCC $ 8.40 mn

UK $ 4 mn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2017

However, Dangal still lags behind two other Aamir Khan films, PK (47.2 million USD) and Dhoom 3 (31.1 million USD). While Dangal establishes Aamir as an overseas favourite, Dangal on the third spot is followed by a Salman Khan film in Bajrangi Bhaijaan on the fourth spot and a Shah Rukh Khan film in Rohit Shetty's 2015 family drama Dilwale on the fifth spot.

The Indian Express reports that Dangal has also been exempted from entertainment tax in Madhya Pradesh, as declared by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In fact. Chouhan also announced that a wrestling academy will be built in the state to train aspiring wrestlers. While Dangal already enjoyed tax exemption in Haryana (where the film is set), it is the fourth film in recent times to be declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh after Pradeep Sakrar's Mardaani, Ram Madhvani's Neerja and Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal.