Dance moves only Salman Khan can pull off

FP Staff

Dec,27 2017 16:46 36 IST

Salman Khan has, over the years, proved that nobody in Bollywood can dance like he does. His dance is never short of three things – entertainment, entertainment and entertainment. His moves are easy, entertaining and catchy.

Salman has never failed to amaze us with his wacky moves and, let’s be honest, we are all guilty of trying them out in a crazy party or wedding. From swaying a little in 'Tan Tana Tan' to adjusting his belt (coupled with those subtle thumkas) in the title song of Dabangg, Salman has made dance look so easy and fun.

As he turns 52 today, we bring you a compilation of some of his most energetic, quirky and popular dance steps. We challenge you to keep yourself from grooving after watching this. Let's bring on the dance-a-thon from Judwaa to 'Swag Se Swagat'.

