Daddy trailer: Arjun Rampal looks spot on as gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli

The trailer of political crime-drama Daddy was released on 13 June, and Arjun Rampal fits the bell as a gangster-turned politician.

The trailer depicts that the film is set in the 1970s when Mumbai mills were locked down, stripping hundreds of workers from their source of employment. Many of them, living in abject poverty, turned to crime. Rampal plays one such slum dweller who was forced to resort to crime, out of desperation. However, he went on to own it.

Daddy will see Arjun Rampal essaying the role of Arun Gawli, a gangster-turned-politician. For the part, he has grown out his hair and beard, and in the poster of the film resembles a mug shot.

"The story is about Gawli, a man who scripted his own destiny, eventually going on to become one of India's most feared mobsters. Now, he remains an enigmatic figure; at once a volatile, power-hungry gangster for some and the venerated 'Daddy' or a modern day Robin Hood for the working-class neighbourhood he belongs to," read a statement provided by the film's team.

Daddy also features Farhan Akhtar and Aishwarya Rajesh as a part of its cast. It is co-written and directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, and produced by Arjun Rampal and Rutvij Patel.

Reports suggest that the film will span four decades and will be narrated from multiple perspectives. It marks the first time that Rampal will be acting in a biopic.

In the teaser of the film, Rampal' character is interrogated by a police officer, with interspersed shots of shootings and murders.

Daddy releases on 21 July. Watch the trailer here: