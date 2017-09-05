Daddy and my film Haseena Parkar have Arun Gawli in common, says Apurva Lakhia

Among the multiple number of times that Apurva Lakhia postponed his crime biopic Haseena Parkar, at one point, it was also due to clash with Ashim Ahluwalia's film of the same genre, Daddy — slated to release this Friday on 8 September.

While the makers of Haseena Parkar pushed its release two weeks ahead to 22 September, they do believe that Arjun Rampal's Daddy is going to provide background to Shraddha Kapoor's film. Not only are the two films set in the same chawls of Mumbai and in the same era, they also have gangster-turned-politican Arun Gawli in common.

The Times of India reports that Gawli, on whose life Daddy is based, is also a crucial player in the story of Haseena Parkar, notorious criminal Dawood Ibrahim's sister. The same report quotes Lakhia as saying, "The films are interrelated because Daddy kills Haseena's husband. It's a good thing because people will know more about Arun Gawli and his character. They will also be familiar with his role in the gang war between the dons before my film releases. I think that Daddy will be good homework for the audience who will see Haseena Parkar. I don't think Haseena's character is part of Daddy but Arun Gawli is a part of my film."

Also, both these real-life characters - Haseena and Gawli - were criminals in the eyes of the law but immensely revered in their respective communities.

Daddy also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Nishikant Kamat and Shruti Bapna. It is co-produced by Rampal and Rutvij Patel. Haseena Parkar also stars Siddhanth Kapoor and Ankur Bhatia. It is produced by Nahid Khan's Swiss Entertainment.