Commando 2 trailer: Vidyut Jamwal's stunts in this film are the stuff of Tiger Shroff's fantasies

There's a scene in the recently released xXx: Return of Xander Cage, where Vin Diesel is introduced to the team that has been cherry picked by the powers-that-be, to work with him on his latest mission. Diesel expresses his disdain for them, "offloads" them from the plane they're on, and then goes on to get his own band of merry men (and women) together.

In Commando 2's just out trailer, there is just such a scene: Martial arts expert and the titular 'commando' Captain Karanvir Singh Dogra (Vidyut Jamwal) has been given a crack team put together by his boss (Shefali Shah; notice how so many of these secret agents have women handlers, in the mould of 'M' these days?). ACP Bakhtawar (Freddy Daruwala) and Bhavna Reddy (Adah Sharma) are two of his team-mates.

The loyalty of the first is suspect, the motivations of the second are questionable — Ms Reddy once killed a gangster "sirf ek Gucci bag ke liye". Right. There's also a cyber security expert. Our Commando decries his pathetic team — unlike Xander Cage, however, he isn't given the option to get rid of them, and so off he must go, to Malaysia on his mission with these three in tow.

And what is the mission?

To get a Vicky Chaddha — black money laundering agent for a consortium of Indian billionaires — home to face justice.

Of course, that's easier than it sounds and the Commando and his team must battle several obstacles, providing the perfect opportunity for Vidyut Jamwal to somersault and kick, somersault and punch, rinse, lather, repeat — in fight sequences that are sure to be the stuff of Tiger Shroff's fantasies.

He also gets to make out with Esha Gupta, playing the embittered wife of Vicky Chaddha, who is willing to trade a few secrets about her husband for some alone-time with the Commando.

Meanwhile Adah Sharma gets to deliver dialogues in really horrible, mangled Hindi that she and the makers no doubt believe passes for a South Indian accent.

