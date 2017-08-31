Chef trailer: Saif Ali Khan, Raja Krishna Menon's food film makes for a lighthearted potboiler

The trailer of Raja Krishna Menon's slice-of-life film Chef, starring Saif Ali Khan in the titular role, is out. It largely revolves around the relationship of Saif's character with his son and how they overcome their strained relations over food.

Food films are rare in India. Chef seems like one, on the lines of R Balki's 2007 film Cheeni Kum and Ritesh Batra's 2013 film The Lunchbox, where food serves as a catalyst in the relations of the two key characters of the film. In the case of Chef, they are Saif and his son.

The trailer, though a little predictable, does contain the warmth that is primarily required in a film high on food and emotion. Saif looks charming as ever in his metrosexual avatar and the child artist playing his son holds his own in emotional scenes.

The most refreshing part of the trailer is its end. After a fast-paced narrative, the trailer ends on an emotional cliffhanger that feels like the rush of a whiff of aroma that exits a restaurant when a customer enters through the door.

A few months ago, stills from Chef had left the viewers asking for more. The official first look of the film is out and it has only escalated the excitement level.

The first look shows Saif and his reel life son's characters peeping out of a food truck and pouting rather cutely, with green pops providing the final touch. Saif's casual comic avatar transports the viewers back to Siddharth Anand's 2005 romantic comedy Salaam Namaste, in which he played a chef as well.

Chef also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, who will also be seen alongside Saif in his next home production, Akshat Verma's dark comedy Kaalakaandi this year. Chef marks the Bollywood debut of Malayalam actress Padmapriya Janakiraman. It also stars Chandan Roy, Shayan Munshi and Russell Peters.

Chef is the remake of John Favreau's 2014 Hollywood film of the same name, which starred the director in the titular role. Chef is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films, Abudantia Entertainment and Bandra West Pictures. It is slated to release, or served hot as the poster says, on 6 October, along with Ananth Narayan Mahadevan's thriller Aksar 2.