Chef first look: Saif Ali Khan returns to metrosexual avatar in remake of John Favreau's film

A few months ago, stills from Raja Krishna Menon's slice-of-life film Chef, starring Saif Ali Khan in the titular role, had left the viewers asking for more. Now, the official first look of the film is out and it has only escalated the excitement level.

The first look shows Saif and his reel life son's characters peeping out of a food truck and pouting rather cutely, with green pops providing the final touch. Saif's casual comic avatar transports the viewers back to Siddharth Anand's 2005 romantic comedy Salaam Namaste, in which he played a chef as well.

Chef also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, who will also be seen alongside Saif in his next home production, Akshat Verma's dark comedy Kaalakaandi this year. Chef marks the Bollywood debut of Malayalam actress Padmapriya Janakiraman. It also stars Chandan Roy, Shayan Munshi and Russell Peters.

Chef is the remake of John Favreau's 2014 Hollywood film of the same name, which starred the director in the titular role. Chef is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films, Abudantia Entertainment and Bandra West Pictures. It is slated to release, or served hot as the poster says, on 6 October, along with Ananth Narayan Mahadevan's thriller Aksar 2.