Chef: First look of Saif Ali Khan-starrer revealed; film to release on 6 October

2017 will see Saif Ali Khan playing a variety of roles — from that of an army commander during the Mughal era, to a stock market trader and even a chef. The look of his character as a chef has been revealed, and Saif looks focused and happy.

Chef is an adaptation of Jon Favreau's much loved film of the same name, which chronicles the journey of a chef who quits his job at a popular Los Angeles restaurant to open his own food truck. In the process, his relationship with his son and ex-wife changes, and he re-discovers his enthusiasm about cooking food. The film stars Jon Favreau, Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, Scarlett Johansson and Dustin Hoffman.

Director Raja Krishna Menon, who was the man responsible for Akshay Kumar's Airlift said that the film is family-oriented, and producer Vikram Malhotra said that it will be a feel-good film. Along with Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment, it is also produced Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Speaking about the film, Saif Ali Khan said, "I’m truly excited about Chef, I’ve enjoyed every moment shooting for it. Raja [the director] has adapted the story beautifully for the Indian palate, underlining a relationship between a father and son. A film with such a universal appeal deserves the right release date. We, as a team, are doing our best," as quoted by Koimoi.com. Apart from Saif, the film also stars Padmapriya, a South Indian actress and Svar Kamble, a child actor.

The film is scheduled to release on 6 October 2017. Earlier, it was reported that Chefcould possibly clash with the Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif-starrer Jagga Jasoos, which is scheduled to release on 14 July.