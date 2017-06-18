Champions Trophy 2017: Rishi Kapoor rouses fan ire with anti-Pakistan team tweets

You are here:
Jun, 18 2017

India vs Pakistan matches have often invited overenthusiastic and even jingoistic reactions from people of both the countries who consider them as a matter of life and death or like a parallel to the ongoing cross border tension at the LOC.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor also echoed the same sentiment when he pushed out a typical, but a rather contentious tweet, a couple of days before the finals of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy 2017 between India and Pakistan.

He, in his typical uninhibited style, dared Pakistan to keep their best foot forward. He alluded that the Indian cricket team is far superior than that of Pakistan by saying that India will beat Pakistan on 18 June since it's Father's Day and that India is the 'baap' (father) of Pakistan in the cricket stadium.

Naturally, he received a lot of flak from his Pakistani followers. Soon, the matter escalated and turned jingoistic when they started drawing a parallel between the cricket match and the ongoing scuffles between the Indian and Pakistani army in Jammu and Kashmir. Kapoor, not one who backs down easily, fired replies to the tweets one by one. He asked those followers to stick to the spirit of sportsmanship rather than blowing the issue out of proportion. He even said that he is willing to accept defeat in the finals, though he is an avid cricket buff, if it will pacify the discord between the two countries.


Published Date: Jun 18, 2017

