CBFC wants Irrfan starrer Hindi Medium to declare itself fiction, wipe out abuses against women

Saket Chaudhary's upcoming film Hindi Medium is the story of a real life couple who struggle to get their daughter admitted to a good school. However, for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), it is a 'work of fiction'.

India.com reports that the CBFC has asked the makers of Hindi Medium to add a disclaimer to the opening credits of the film that claims that the film does not bear resemblance to any real life person or event. They have suggested inviting the ire of educational institute across the country as the reason behind this diktat.

The same report states that though the CBFC acknowledge that the issue addressed in the film — about the emotional and financial turmoil that parents face — is a real one, it is better to be safe than sorry. They argued that if the film does not declare itself as fictional, it might end up maligning the reputation of a number of educational institutes all over the country.

Also, the CBFC has asked the makers to clean out the abuses against women, including saali, a common term in several parts of the country and for many, even a term for endearment. But DNA reports that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had strictly dictated the CBFC to censor all the abuses, whether physical or verbal, against women or girls.

The CBFC has asked the makers of Hindi Medium to wipe out similar expletives like kutiya and haramzadi so that it can get a 'U' certificate. The same report quotes CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani saying, "We have zero tolerance for verbal or physical violence against women. The terms that you are referring to, won’t be allowed against women even if the film is certified by us as ‘Adults Only’.”

Hindi Medium stars Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actor Saba Qamar. It is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films and Homi Adajania and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. It is slated to release on 19 May.