Cannes 2017: Shruti Haasan makes a bold statement in black, on the film fest's red carpet

Shruti Haasan, who is at Cannes 2017 to promote her film Sangamithra, walked the red carpet in a black Avaro Figlio dress on her first day in the French Riviera. Shruti walked the carpet for the very first time and experimented with various styles.

She paired her black dress with golden Louboutins and a Miumiu clutch to complete the look. Haasan kept her makeup light and went in for a faint smokey-eye.

She opted for messy, soft curls which complimented her overall punk-rock inspired look. Shruti's look was edgy and chic as she played around with ruffles, studs and even sported a long train.

On her second day at Cannes, Haasan opted for a Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla number. She took the edge quotient up a notch by pairing her ruffled, black saree with a Gold 3D lotus mirror structured blouse.

Opting for a gold and black ring by Misho designs and golden studs from Anomaly, Shruti went for winged eyeliner and soft pink lips. She, once again, made a bold statement on the red carpet, giving out the right retro vibes.

Although Shruti failed to impress some fashion critics with her outfit choices, her film Sangamithra sure looks promising. "We know that this is a story which will find a great connect with national and international viewers and we are so happy to have them as part of our journey right from the beginning," she said in an interview about her film.