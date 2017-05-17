Cannes 2017: Best of Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai's looks over the years

The much awaited Cannes Film Festival begins on 17 May 2017, and apart from the excitement about the lineup of the films that will be screened, there is always curiosity about what outfits the celebrities will don, and how their look will be. This year, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be the Bollywood celebrities present at the French Riviera; the trio will be representing makeup brand L'Oreal.

Before they reveal their looks for this year's red carpet walks, here's a look at what the three actresses wore over the last few years:

Sonam Kapoor

2016

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor always makes a statement at Cannes with her designer outfits. Last year, she chose a white Ralph & Russo custom gown.

2015

In 2014, Sonam donned a blue Ralph & Russo couture gown and paired it with sapphire and diamond ear rings.

2014

Among her many looks in this year, Sonam looked stunning in this blush pink sheer Anamika Khanna saree which she wore with a gold and pearl choker.

2013

Sonam's Dolce & Gabana printed dress was a show stealer at the 2013 Cannes Film Fest.

Also worth mentioning from her looks this year was her choice to wear a chunky nose ring and bold lip colour.

2011

For her debut appearance, Sonam chose a Jean Paul Gaultier vintage one-shoulder dress.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika has only made one appearance at Cannes, in 2010, and she wore a white and gold sari with gold and pearl ear rings.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

2016

Aishwarya made heads turn with her iconic lipstick shade at the 2016 Cannes Film Fest.

She also donned a rose gold dress with intricate detailing.

2015

This year, she wore outfits by Oscar de la Renta and Ralph and Russo in the colours of mauve, turquoise and lavendar.

2014

Aishwarya wore a dazzling golden Roberto Cavalli dress and red lipstick for this year.

2013

In 2013, the actress wore an Elie Saab couture gown.

2012

In her first year at Cannes after the birth of her daughter, Aishwarya donned a grey embellished Elie Saab gown.

2011

In 2011, a smokey-eyed Aishwarya chose a geometric Armani Prive dress.

2010

For this walk down the red carpet, the actress donned a violet blue fully embroidered tulle and mousseline gown from Elie Saab.

2009

Dressed in a Roberto Cavalli floor-sweeping, strapless gown, Aishwarya made quite the appearance in 2009.

2008

Of all the outfits she wore this year, Aishwarya's fuschia gown got the best reviews.

2007

Aishwarya was spotted hand-in-hand with husband Abhishek the year they were married. She chose a white strapless gown and a statement diamond necklace this year.

2002

13 years ago, the actress donned a white and gold sari with simple gold jewellery and fuss-free makeup.