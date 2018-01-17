Brahmastra: Naagin actress Mouni Roy likely to play antagonist in first part of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt trilogy

TV actress Mouni Roy, who came into limelight with TV serial Naagin, is all set for her Bollywood debut with a sport drama Gold starring Akshay Kumar. She will also share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra.

DNA reports that Mouni will reportedly play a negative role in Brahmastra. After completing the shooting of her Gold, Mouni will start preparing for this Ayan Mukerji directorial.

The same report states that Alia will play the damsel in distress who is Ranbir's love interest in the trilogy. But Mouni will play a villain in the first part. Her character will have shades of grey.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Mouni came on board in October and will start shooting early this year when the film goes on the floors. For now, Ayan is keeping other details of her role under wraps. With two projects already in her kitty, 2018 can become a lucky year for Mouni.

Helmed by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director Ayan Mukherjee, the star cast of Brahmastra will start shooting of the film in February. Karan Johar recently shared an image of Ranbir, Alia and Ayan on his own official Twitter handle when they were in Israel for certain preparations.

The new year begins with the prep of #BRAHMASTRA....the countdown of the epic journey of our film begins! Filming commences in February 2018! Ayan Mukerji helms this magical trilogy! @SrBachchan #ranbir @aliaa08 and an exciting ensemble! pic.twitter.com/pXraaH1425 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2018

Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 10:21 AM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 10:21 AM