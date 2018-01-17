You are here:

Brahmastra: Naagin actress Mouni Roy likely to play antagonist in first part of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt trilogy

FP Staff

Jan,17 2018 10:21 47 IST

TV actress Mouni Roy, who came into limelight with TV serial Naagin, is all set for her Bollywood debut with a sport drama Gold starring Akshay Kumar. She will also share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra

Mouni Roy. Facebook

Mouni Roy. Facebook

DNA reports that Mouni will reportedly play a negative role in Brahmastra. After completing the shooting of her Gold, Mouni will start preparing for this Ayan Mukerji directorial. 

The same report states that Alia will play the damsel in distress who is Ranbir's love interest in the trilogy. But Mouni will play a villain in the first part. Her character will have shades of grey.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Mouni came on board in October and will start shooting early this year when the film goes on the floors. For now, Ayan is keeping other details of her role under wraps. With two projects already in her kitty, 2018 can become a lucky year for Mouni. 

Helmed by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director Ayan Mukherjee, the star cast of Brahmastra will start shooting of the film in February. Karan Johar recently shared an image of Ranbir, Alia and Ayan on his own official Twitter handle when they were in Israel for certain preparations. 

Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 10:21 AM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 10:21 AM

tags: #Alia Bhatt #Brahmastra #BuzzPatrol #Mouni Roy #Ranbir Kapoor

also see

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt prep for Brahmastra; Kareena Kapoor's Vogue cover: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt prep for Brahmastra; Kareena Kapoor's Vogue cover: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Why Bollywood's obsession with waif-like actresses is especially troubling in India

Why Bollywood's obsession with waif-like actresses is especially troubling in India

From Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, here are the Bollywood debutants to watch out for in 2018

From Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, here are the Bollywood debutants to watch out for in 2018