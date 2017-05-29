Bollywood-loving Bahrain sheikh sued by broker for $42 million, for backing out of deal to meet stars

Egyptian businessman Ahmed Adel Abdallah Ahmed has filed a $42.5 million lawsuit against Sheikh Hamad Isa Ali Al Khalifa, a distant cousin of the current king of Bahrain for breach of contract. The two parties had entered into an agreement that Ahmed would arrange for Sheikh Hamad to meet with popular Hindi film stars in exchange for a fee.

Bar & Bench reports that Ahmed entered into an oral agreement with Hamad which required the former to make arrangements for the latter to meet 26 Hindi film stars. However, after meeting four stars — Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Roy Kapur — in Mumbai and Dubai, Hamad reneged.

The same report states that Hamad only paid $3-3.4 million and refused to pay the amount decided mutually for meeting the rest of the 22 stars. In fact, he even backed out at the eleventh hour when all arrangements for meeting two more stars had been made.

Also, the same report states that Ahmed claimed that Hamad entered into an agreement with a third party for arranging meetings with 13 film stars, thus breaching the exclusivity of the agreement with Ahmed. Consequently, Ahmed sued him in a British court.

The first hearing decided the jurisdiction of the case as Hamad insisted that the proceedings should be carried out in a Bahrain court. However, since there was a contention regarding a possible skewed judgment in favour of Hamad, since he is a member of the royal family, and for multiple other legalities pertaining to jurisdiction, the British court ruled that the case can be carried out in British courts.

The Times of India reports that Ahmed is an international businessman who offers professional broking services to wealthy and/or notable personalities through his Dubai-based company. The same report states that Hamad's uncle, who has keen interest in Hindi cinema, introduced him to Ahmed in 2015.