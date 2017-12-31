You are here:

Bollywood Awards 2017: The best director, actors, music and tech wizzes of the year

As a follow-up to my list of best Bollywood films released in theatres in 2017, here is my pick of nominees and winners in categories recognised at most film awards functions worldwide. You will see that there is a minimum of four and a maximum of seven nominations per slot.

In addition to last year’s categories, I have added Best Choreography this year.

Here are my choices:

BEST FILM

Nominees (in alphabetical order):

Anaarkali of Aarah

Mukti Bhawan

Newton

Ribbon

Tu Hai Mera Sunday

And the award goes to…

Ribbon

BEST DIRECTOR

Nominees:

Amit V Masurkar (Newton)

Avinash Das (Anaarkali of Aarah)

Konkona Sensharma (A Death In The Gunj)

Milind Dhaimade (Tu Hai Mera Sunday)

Rakhee Sandilya (Ribbon)

Shubhashish Bhutiani (Mukti Bhawan)

And the award goes to…

Rakhee Sandilya (Ribbon)

BEST WRITING

Nominees:

Amit V Masurkar, Mayank Tewari (Newton)

Eklavya, Rajeev Upadhyay, Rakhee Sandilya, Raghav Dutt, Manjiri Pupala (Ribbon)

Milind Dhaimade (Tu Hai Mera Sunday)

Rahul Dahiya (G Kutta Se)

Shubhashish Bhutiani, Asad Hussain (Mukti Bhawan)

And the award goes to…

Eklavya, Rajeev Upadhyay, Rakhee Sandilya, Raghav Dutt, Manjiri Pupala (Ribbon)

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE)

Nominees:

Kalki Koechlin (Ribbon)

Kangana Ranaut (Simran)

Kangana Ranaut (Rangoon)

Ratna Pathak Shah (Lipstick Under My Burkha)

Swara Bhasker (Anaarkali of Aarah)

Vidya Balan (Tumhari Sulu)

Zaira Wasim (Secret Superstar)

And the award goes to…

Vidya Balan (Tumhari Sulu)

BEST ACTOR (MALE)

Adil Hussain (Mukti Bhawan)

Barun Sobti (Tu Hai Mera Sunday)

Pankaj Tripathi (Gurgaon)

Rajkummar Rao (Newton)

Shah Rukh Khan (Raees)

Sumeet Vyas (Ribbon)

Vikrant Massey (A Death In The Gunj)

And the award goes to…

Adil Hussain (Mukti Bhawan)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (FEMALE)

Nominees:

Kierra Soni (Ribbon)

Meher Vij (Secret Superstar)

Neha Chauhan (G Kutta Se)

Sayani Gupta (Jolly LLB 2)

Seema Pahwa (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

Shahana Goswami (Tu Hai Mera Sunday)

Tillotama Shome (A Death In The Gunj)

And the award goes to…

Meher Vij (Secret Superstar)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (MALE)

Nominees:

Aamir Bashir (Gurgaon)

Manav Kaul (Tumhari Sulu)

Pankaj Tripathi (Newton)

Raj Arjun (Secret Superstar)

Ranvir Shorey (Kadvi Hawa)

Saif Ali Khan (Rangoon)

Vikrant Massey (Lipstick Under My Burkha)

And the award goes to…

Pankaj Tripathi (Newton)

BEST CAST

Nominees:

Anaarkali of Aarah: Swara Bhasker, Sanjai Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Ishteyaq Khan, Mayur More, Vijay Kumar, Nitin Arora, Vishwa Bhanu

G Kutta Se: Rajveer Singh, Neha Chauhan, Rashmi Singh Somvanshi, Nitin Pandit, Sandeep Goyat, Parth Sharma, Vibha Tyagi

Lipstick Under My Burkha: Konkona Sensharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra, Plabita Borthakur, Sushant Singh, Vikrant Massey, Vaibbhav Tatwawdi, Jagat Singh Solanki, Shashank Arora, Sonal Jha

Mukti Bhawan: Adil Hussain, Lalit Behl, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Palomi Ghosh, Navnindra Behl, Anil K. Rastogi

Newton: Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Raghubir Yadav, Danish Husain, Mukesh Prajapati, Krishna Singh Bisht, Pistak Gond, Sanjai Mishra

Tu Hai Mera Sunday: Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami, Vishal Malhotra, Avinash Tiwary, Rasika Dugal, Maanvi Gagroo, Nakul Bhalla, Jay Upadhyay, Suhaas Ahuja, Rama Joshi, Pallavi Batra, Meher Acharya Dar, Sandiip Sikcand, Jia Vaidya, Shiv Subrahmanyam

And the award goes to…

Lipstick Under My Burkha: Konkona Sensharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra, Plabita Borthakur, Sushant Singh, Vikrant Massey, Vaibbhav Tatwawdi, Jagat Singh Solanki, Shashank Arora, Sonal Jha

BEST MUSIC

Nominees:

Amit Trivedi (Secret Superstar)

Pritam (Jagga Jasoos)

Rana Mazumder and Siddharth Pandit (Raag Desh)

Rohit Sharma (Anaarkali of Aarah)

Shashwat Sachdev (Phillauri)

Vickey Prasad, Manas-Shikhar, Sachet-Parampara, Surinder Sodhi (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha)

Vishal Bhardwaj (Rangoon)

And the award goes to…

Vishal Bhardwaj (Rangoon)

BEST LYRICS

Nominees:

Amitabh Bhattacharya (Jagga Jasoos)

Gulzar (Rangoon)

Irshad Kamil, Varun Grover (Newton)

Kausar Munir (Secret Superstar)

Ramkumar Singh, Dr Sagar, Ravindra Randhawa, Avinash Das (Anaarkali of Aarah)

Rahul Dahiya, Danish Raza (G Kutta Se)

And the award goes to…

Gulzar (Rangoon)

BEST EDITING

Nominees:

Atanu Mukherjee, Ewa Lind (Monsoon Shootout)

Geeta Singh (Raag Desh)

Rajeev Upadhyay (Ribbon)

Shweta Venkat Mathew (Newton)

Shyam Salgaonkar (Tu Hai Mera Sunday)

And the award goes to…

Shweta Venkat Mathew (Newton)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Nominees:

Arvind Kannabiran (Anaarkali of Aarah)

Harendra Singh (Tu Hai Mera Sunday)

Pankaj Kumar (Rangoon)

Rajeev Ravi (Monsoon Shootout)

Sirsha Roy (A Death In The Gunj)

Ravi Varman (Jagga Jasoos)

Vivek Shah (Gurgaon)

And the award goes to…

Rajeev Ravi (Monsoon Shootout)

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Nominees:

Satish Poojary, Abhijit Roy (G Kutta Se)

Ajay Kumar PB, Akhilesh Acharya (Mukti Bhawan)

Allwin Rego, Sanjay Maurya (Tu Hai Mera Sunday)

Kunal Sharma (A Death In The Gunj)

Mohandas V.P. (Gurgaon)

Nihar Ranjan Samal (Mom)

And the award goes to…

Nihar Ranjan Samal (Mom)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Nominees:

Avyakta Kapur (Mukti Bhawan)

Mayur Sharma (Monsoon Shootout)

Siddharth Sirohi (A Death In The Gunj)

Shashank Tere (Tu Hai Mera Sunday)

Rita Ghosh (Gurgaon)

And the award goes to…

Siddharth Sirohi (A Death In The Gunj)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY:

Nominees:

Farah Khan, Sudesh Adhana (Rangoon)

Rekha Chinni Prakash, Howard Rosemeyer, Ganesh Acharya (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha)

Shabina Khan (Anaarkali of Aarah)

Shiamak Davar (Jagga Jasoos)

And the award goes to…

Shabina Khan (Anaarkali of Aarah)

MOST INTERESTING DEBUTANT IN A LEAD OR SUPPORTING ROLE

Nominees:

Kanan Gill (Noor)

Kierra Soni (Ribbon)

Matin Rey Tangu (Tubelight)

Rajveer Singh (G Kutta Se)

(Note: I am not nominating in this category the following artistes who happened to make their debuts in Bollywood this year because they have already debuted earlier or are established stars in other film industries: Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Ali for Mom, Mahira Khan for Raees, Parvathy for Qarib Qarib Singlle, Saba Qamar for Hindi Medium, Suraj Sharma for Phillauri, Zhu Zhu for Tubelight)

And the award goes to…

Kierra Soni (Ribbon)

