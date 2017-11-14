Bhumi Pednekar, Sushant Singh Rajput's next film to go on floors from 10 January 2018

Get ready to see another fresh pair romancing on the big screen for the Ishqiya director Abhishek Chaubey. The MS Dhoni - An Untold Story actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen opposite each other in Chaubey's next, titled Sone Chidiya.

The film will reportedly go on floors next year from 10 January, 2018. Reports claim the story of the film is based on the dacoits of Chambal.

A source close to the team informed both the actors will be seen playing dacoits in the film, which has been set in the backdrop of 70's. The source told Bollywood Life, "We are having script reading sessions for the whole team. Prep is on in full swing. The film is high on emotions and drama. There is a love story as well. We will start shoot from 10 January, 2018."

Sone Chidiya is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's new production banner RSVP Films. It was earlier reported that the film will be high on romance and emotional drama. Abhishek, who is famous for his style of portraying the beauty of Indian small towns, is planning to shoot Sone Chidiya in some offbeat areas in the northern part of the country, including the infamous Chambal region.