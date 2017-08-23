Bhoomi's new song 'Lag Ja Gale' highlights the softer side of Sanjay Dutt's intense revenge saga

The new song from Omung Kumar's revenge saga Bhoomi deals with a softer side of the rather intense story. 'Lag Ja Gale', sung wonderfully by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, chronicles the blossoming romance between Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddhant Gupta.

Along with Khan's soulful voice, Hydari emerges as the highlight of this melodious track. She infuses life into every frame with her smile. Her effervescence is palpable and she excels in depicting the intimacy of her character's relationship with a rather dull Gupta.

Sachin-Jigar's soothing music is sure to provide respite to viewers when they watch a hard-hitting film like Bhoomi and yearn for a few moments of restraint and soft entertainment. Priya Saraiya's words impart to the song a sense of simplicity that is often attached to the feeling of love.

Sanjay Dutt and Shekhar Suman also appear in the song but only fleetingly towards the end, when Gupta and Hydari exchange vows.

Overall, 'Lag Ja Gale' is far from being Khan's best, particularly after the popular 'Mere Rashke Qamar' from Milan Luthria's upcoming period drama Baadshaho. But the song is sure to act as a lighthouse amidst the ocean of bloodshed as seen in the trailer of the film.

Bhoomi also stars Sunny Leone in a special appearance. It is produced by Legend Studios and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films. It is slated to release on 22 September.