Bhoomi song 'Daag' documents Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari's layered relationship

In our review of the last song of Omung Kumar's revenge saga Bhoomi, we had mentioned how we yearned to see more of the warm father-daughter moments between Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari that were peppered all over the rather glum dance number 'Will You Marry Me'.

It seems like the makers have heard our plea. They have released another song from the album called 'Daag', which unlike the bits in the previous song, exposes the audience to the deeper layers of the relationship shared by Dutt and Hydari's characters.

The song, composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned aptly by Priya Sariya, is a heartfelt rendition by Sukhwinder Singh. Though it is low on recall value, it is sure to serve as an effective situational song, given the powerful visuals. The song documents Dutt and Hydari's lives after an untoward incident.

In fact, the very first shot that transports the audience into this world of Bhoomi, features pink light even though the colour has been associated with everything easy. But the shade of this pink, the darkness of the tunnel and Hydari's battered movement make for a brilliant start to this emotional song.

Visuals of Dutt and Hydari dealing with the sadness, both in isolation and together, follow. While Hydari looks graceful yet believable in every frame, Dutt steals the show with his intense gaze, brooding bearded personality and understated display of the deep turmoil within.

In a particularly noteworthy scene, Dutt demonstrates to Shekhar Suman, who plays his friend in the film, that he will continue to hammer his way out of the tense situation. Dutt, the owner of a footwear shop, slams a mini hammer on a chappal with routine precision yet at a mundane pace, which creatively shows how he is merely getting on with his life as a symbol of submission to his fate.

The moments when Dutt and Hydari are together stand out as the best. Their warmth is as palpable as the fire that is waiting to engulf them from within.

Bhoomi also stars Sidhant Gupta and Sharad Kelkar, along with Sunny Leone in a special appearance. It is co-produced by T-Series Films and Legend Studios. It is slated to release on 22 September, along with Apurva Lakhia's crime biopic Haseena Parkar and Dhwanil Mehta's horror film The Final Exit.