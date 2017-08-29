Bhoomi song 'Will You Marry Me' makes you want to see more of Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari

The last song from the album of Omung Kumar's revenge drama Bhoomi, 'Lag Ja Gale' was a breath of fresh air in what is touted as an intense action-loaded film. Its latest song, 'Will You Marry Me', follows the same path but falls prey to overindulgence.

The dance number is average to say the least, when it comes to Sachin-Jigar's musical score, Anvita Dutt's lyrics and Divya Kumar and Jonita Gandhi's vocals. The only saviour is a sparkling Aditi Rao Hydari, who despite the heavy make up, infuses a little life into the song with her occasionally smooth dance moves.

But the little respite in this rather stretched song comes from the blink-and-miss moments shared by Aditi and her onscreen father Sanjay Dutt. Dutt oiling his daughter's hair with the Taj Mahal in the backdrop, Aditi dyeing her father's hair and both of them indulging in a cute kitchen fight are moments that make you want to see more of them than just a random shaadi number.

Bhoomi also stars Shekhar Suman, Sharad Kelkar and Siddhant Gupta, along with Sunny Leone in a special appearance. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films and Kumar's Legend Studios. It is slated to release on 22 September, along with Amit V Masurkar's black comedy Newton and Apurva Lakhia's crime biopic Haseena Parkar.