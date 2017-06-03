Bhoomi: Aditi Rao Hydari narrowly escapes fire on sets of Sanjay Dutt starrer

Bhoomi, Sanjay Dutt's film, seems to be facing accidents quite often. First, it was Sanjay Dutt who, while shooting for a sequence in Agra, injured himself, according to Hindustan Times' report.

Now, as per DNA's report, on 1 June, Hydari narrowly escaped a casualty moment when a fire broke out on the sets of Bhoomi. A weeding sequence was being shot for the film at RK Studios. There were reportedly 300 people on the set when the incident happened. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya was shooting the sequence. Fortunately, there was no casualty as everyone was safely evacuated from the set.

The report also states that all the damage control has been done and the shooting resumed on 2 June.

Bhoomi is being directed by Omung Kumar and will see Dutt coming back on screen after three years. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's science fiction satire PK in 2014.

According to the Hindustan Times report, Bhoomi is supposedly a revenge action-drama film revolving around a father-daughter relationship in which Hydari plays Dutt's daughter. Other actors include Shekhar Suman, Sharad Kelkar and Sidhant Gupta.

Last week, a tragedy also happened on Aanand L Rai's film starring Shah Rukh Khan when a makeshift roof collapsed. While Khan managed to escape unscathed, two crew members sustained minor injuries.