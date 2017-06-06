Bank Chor's new song BC Knockout Rap brings up the old battle between Mumbai versus Delhi

Bank Chor, the new comedy from Y-Films, the youth wing of Yash Raj films, has been steadily releasing songs from its OST.

The fourth song from the film has now been released as well.

Titled 'BC Rap Knockout: Mumbai vs Delhi', the track takes the form of a rap battle between two teams — one from Delhi and one from Mumbai. The song is a musical bout with both teams throwing barbs at each other about their respective cities, but done as banter through rap punches. Olympian boxer Vijender Singh leads the Delhi side in the rap battle whereas Bank Chor lead actor Riteish Deshmukh captains Team Mumbai.

'BC Rap Knockout' is a thumping, energetic number. Incidentally, the theme of the song reflects one of the running gags in the film — Riteish’s character Champak, who hails from Chinchpokli, is shown constantly squabbling with his sidekicks Genda and Gulab, who hail from NCR, about which is better: Mumbai or Delhi.

