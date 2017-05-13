Bank Chor trailer spoofed: Y Films takes a dig at its Riteish Deshmukh heist caper

"Bhag marathi manus, bhag"

The narrator says to Riteish Deshmukh in the new trailer for the Y Films Bank Chor. The film which itself is a spoof on the serious bank heist films, has given itself a parody trailer which doesn't shy away to take a dig at everything it finds funny.

Since Kapil Sharma was going to make his Bollywood debut with this film and it didn't work out, Y Films took a major dig at him. The trailer starts with the statement that since the filmmakers failed to cast John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan or Aamir Khan in the role of a cool bank robber (the three were a part of the Dhoom trilogy) the role has been given to Riteish Deshmukh.

"Why?" asks the narrator, because "Kapil Sharma bewafaa hai! Sunil Grover se puch lo!"

The trailer then goes on to mock Y Films that's "made three films until now but no one remembers" but is remembered for its web series. The narrator goes on to comment on how the film features 'behuda jokes', 'besure songs' and 'bewajah action.'

The film follows Deshmukh who plays a very religiously included thief who with the help of his associates pulls off a heist at a bank. Will Vivek Oberoi's cop character (named Amjad Khan as a tribute to Sholay's Gabbar?) be able to thwart the Vaastu-friendly thieves?

This will be Bollywood's first take on a comedic version of a classic heist film. The film will premiere on 16 June and directed by Bumpy (aka Nature Baba, of Roadies fame). Here's the trailer: