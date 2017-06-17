Bank Chor opening day box office collection: Riteish Deshmukh-starrer rakes in abysmal Rs 1.4 cr

The numbers for the first day of Bumpy's Bank Chor are in, and all is not good in paradise.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the opening day box office collection for the Riteish Deshmukh-Vivek Oberoi starrer and it has come out to be an abysmal Rs 1.4 crore.

Even with an estimated low budget of Rs 15 crore, the day one figures are dismal.

Considering the reputation Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi have built for themselves in the comedy genre, it might be natural to assume that any collaboration between them would be filled with rhyming jokes, crass wisecracks about butts, breasts, farts and faeces, and other cliched devices used by creators of low-grade slapstick humour.

The promotional strategy of Bumpy's upcoming heist comedy Bank Chor has consciously followed the art of self deprecation. From its lead actor Riteish Deshmukh asking journalists to roast him to the makers encouraging spoofs of the trailer on social media, the film admittedly does not take itself seriously.

Having passed the censor test with a U/A certificate, Bank Chor hit the theater screens on 16 June.

It is the story of three men who choose the worst day possible to rob a bank. The three 'chors' — Champak, Genda and Gulab — are simpletons. Bank Chor marks Riteish Deshmukh’s entry into the YRF fold. Bank Chor is produced by the Yash Raj Films' youth banner Y-Films.

The film, produced by Ashish Patil, also features Rhea Chakraborty, Sahil Vaid, Bhuvan Arora, Vikram Thapa and Baba Sehgal.