Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya teaser: Varun Dhawan is endearing as on-the-lookout-for-a-bride Badri

Okay, we'll just get this out of the way: Varun Dhawan is absolutely endearing in the just-out teaser for Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

With that said, we can now focus on the other aspects of this teaser.

Oh, wait — there aren't any!

The teaser for Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya was released on Monday morning, 30 January 2017, and the brief glimpse it offers of the film is all about Varun.

We see Varun aka Badri (poora naam Badrinath Bansal) posing for a portfolio shoot, presumably for a matrimonial website. What follows then — as the photographer calls out an increasingly confusing series of instructions to Badri (aur smile karo, kam smile karo, suiting-shirting ad ka pose banao! etc) — is what most of us are sure to have been through when last at the studio for getting a photo snapped.

It's hilarious, and the does its job of establishing Badri as "more than your average desi munda".

While the trailer itself will be out on 2 February, there's sure to be another teaser soon, this time, focusing on Alia Bhatt. After all, what's Badri without his dulhaniya?

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, and is distributed by Fox Star Studios. It releases in theatres on 10 March 2017.

Watch the teaser here: