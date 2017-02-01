Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt dazzle in a colourful new poster

The last teaser of Shashank Khaitan's upcoming romantic comedy, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, left us rooting for the irresistibly adorable Badri, played by Varun Dhawan, as he posed for his matrimonial photo shoot. The new poster feels like a sigh of relief as we get to see him cuddle up to his dulhania or bride, played by Alia Bhatt.

This new poster transports us back to the prequel, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which was deep-rooted in the desi hinterlands. As the poster announces that the film will hit the theatres this Holi, the wide palette of colours splashed all over the poster are apt.

With a majestic palace in the backdrop and the lead pair decked up in bright traditional attires, we are sure that we are in for a fun ride when the film releases. A Holi song might just serve as the icing on the cake.

Also, if we look closely, Dhawan is seen sporting a tattoo of his character's name on his right palm.

There are no brownie points for guessing how well Alia will play the much sought-after bride.

Given her recent spree of award-winning performances, Bhatt is sure to leave no stones upturned in pulling off yet another brilliant performance in and as Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Gauhar Khan and Girish Karnad. It is being produced by Dharma Productions, i.e., Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apurva Mehta. The film is slated to release on 10 March.