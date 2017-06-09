Babumoshai Bandookbaaz teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a small town assasin

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back to wow us with his next performance.

The teaser of his film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is out and boy, is it great! (but when is Nawazuddin not great?)

The one and a half minute teaser introduces us to the lead character played by Siddiqui. Babumoshai is a small time contract killer or as he puts it, "Hum outsourcing karte hai, Yamraj ke liye."

The teaser seems to be set in a small town in India. Babumoshai's world is filled with dark secrets, trysts with prostitutes and a whole lot of alcohol. The character seems similar to the one he played in Badlapur.

Earlier in one of his interviews, Siddiqui shared how he had drawn inspiration from James Bond films for this role. "When I read the script, Bond immediately came to mind. In terms of the clothes and styling, my character doesn't have anything in common with him. Yet, I wanted to make him cool," he said.

The Kushan Nandy directed film also features Divya Dutta, Bidita Bag, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Shraddha Das, Anil George, Jeetu Shivhare and Bhagwan Tiwari.

Not much is known about the film other than the fact that Siddiqui plays an assassin with shades of grey. The film will debut in August, but a concrete release date has not been set yet.

Here's the teaser for the film: