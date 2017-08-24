Babumoshai Bandookbaaz: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film gets leaked online a day before release

Kushan Nandy's action thriller Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, has reportedly been leaked online in its entirety a day before its theatrical release on Friday, 25 August.

International Business Times reports that multiple websites are streaming the entire film online though the quality of the print is quite poor. This act of piracy is sure to cost the small film a major chunk of its business, given that it is already set to face competition from bigger films like Raj and DK's action comedy A Gentleman and Habib Faisal's musical Qaidi Band.

Piracy has emerged to be a crucial threat to the box office fate of Hindi films. Recently, choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza filed a police complaint after he discovered that Shree Narayan Singh's romantic comedy Toilet: Ek Prem Kathagot leaked days before its theatrical release on 11 August. His call to take immediate action led to a police investigation which brought the situation under control.

Whether similar swift action will be taken in case of the Babumoshai Bandookbaaz leak remains to be seen. The film also stars Bidita Bag, Divya Dutta, Murli Sharma and Shraddha Das. It is co-produced by banners Movies By The Mob and KNKSPL.