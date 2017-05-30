Baazaar: Chitrangada Singh signed to play Saif Ali Khan's wife in this Nikkhil Advani thriller

The last time Chitrangada Singh was seen on the big screen in a full fledged role was in Kapil Sharma's 2013 romantic comedy I, Me Aur Main in which she played the wife of John Abraham. Post that she was seen in Sudhir Mishra's short film Khirchiyaan and two special appearances in N Lingusamy's 2014 Tamil action film Anjaan and Krish's 2015 action film Gabbar Is Back.

Now, four years after her last character-driven role, she has been signed by Nikkhil Advani in his next production under the banner Emmay Entertainment, Gauravv K Chawla's thriller Baazaar, in the role of Saif Ali Khan's wife. It was speculated that the role was earlier offered to Prachi Desai, her co-star from I, Me Aur Main. Nimrat Kaur's name was also thrown into the mix.

However, Mumbai Mirror quotes Advani as saying, "Prachi has expressed interest in working with my production house but that is for another project. As far as the role of Mandira in Baazaar is concerned, Gauravv K Chawla, my director, came up with the idea of casting Chitrangada."

“I won’t call it a comeback but just the fact that she hasn’t done anything for quite some time was instrumental in us considering her because it’s a powerful character that’s silent and simmering, like a volcano about to erupt. Casting her opposite Saif makes the film about strong actors and characters," he added.

While the film stars Saif in the lead role of a stock market trader, it will also mark the debut of late veteran actor Vinod Mehra's son Rohan. Radhika Apte also stars in the film in the role of Khan's secretary.

DNA reports that the shooting of the film began last week with Saif, inside a Mumbai mall. It is scheduled to get wrapped up by August as the film is slated to release this December.