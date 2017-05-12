Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Hindi version mints Rs 390.25 cr, trumps Dangal's record

Mumbai: In just 14 days since its release, the Hindi dubbed version of filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has crossed the domestic lifetime collection of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's sports drama film Dangal.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has presented the Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, on Friday shared on Twitter that the film has minted Rs 390.25 crore, surpassing the lifetime business of Dangal, which collected Rs 387.38 crore domestically. Dangal had earlier this year became Bollywood's highest grosser in the country.

Alongside an image revealing the Hindi collection of the film in India, Karan tweeted, "The reigning film. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion."

The film, featuring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah in the lead, released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in over 6,500 screens across India, and in 9,000 plus screens worldwide. The Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has now become the highest grossing film in Bollywood and is eyeing the Rs 400 crore club, said trade expert Taran Adarsh.

#Baahubali2 is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Collects ₹ 390.25 cr in 2 weeks... All set to start a new Club for HINDI films: ₹ 400 cr Club. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2017

"Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is a one-horse race. Collects Rs 390.25 crore in two weeks... All set to start a new club for Hindi films: Rs 400 crore club," Adarsh posted on Twitter on Friday.

The worldwide box office collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has already surpassed the Rs 1000 crore mark. This is the first time that an Indian film has managed to rake in that much money.