Baadshaho: Vidyut Jammwal's well-clad look from this ensemble starrer a pleasant surprise

In the past two days, the makers of Milan Luthria's upcoming period crime drama Baadshaho have unveiled the looks of two of its six major characters, played by Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi respectively. Now, they have unveiled yet another look - that of Vidyut Jammwal - from the film.

Jammwal's look from the film is the most interesting yet. Since the athletic actor has been only seen in a sleeveless action avatar in all his films so far, his full clad look commands attention. For once, the viewers are hooked on to his face and not his well toned biceps. He looks royally smart, thanks to his mustache, hairstyle and concealed expression.

The caption of the image, shared by Jammwal on Twitter, says, 'The badass with a badge'. This hints at the possibility of Jammwal playing an army officer in the film. While the profession seems custom-made for the actor, his look comes across as a pleasant surprise.

The badass with a badge! Catch the exclusive look in today's edition of @htshowbizpic.twitter.com/EBp9XkPgHT — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 15, 2017

Devgn called his character "'the badass in the bandana". He sported an all-black avatar, with guns in both hands and a patterned bandana covering half his face. His signature intimidating and intense expression added character to the frame.

Hasmi described his character as the 'guns and roses badass' which suggests that it is a mix of the formidable and the generous. He sported a Rajasthani turban, along with a hint of tilak on his forehead. He was seen blowing the smoke away from the mouth of a pistol while holding a gun in his other hand. Hashmi's character looked menacing yet comes across as more layered than that of Devgn.

Baadshaho also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, along with a special appearance by Sunny Leonne. It is co-produced by Luthria, and Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films. It is slated to release on 1 September.