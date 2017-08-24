You are here:
Baadshaho song 'Hoshiyar Rehna' is reminiscent of Kabir's timeless poetry, Rajasthani folk music

All songs from Milan Luthria's period drama Baadshaho have tried to capture the musical influences of the 1970s, the time period in which the film is set. Its latest track, 'Hoshiyar Rehna', is redolent of traditional folk Rajasthani music.

Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgn in a still from Baadshaho. YouTube

The makers have tweaked a pre-existing contemporary folk fusion song, composed and sung by a band called Neeraj Arya's Kabir Cafe. The band immortalises historic poet Kabir's verses by lending them a contemporary touch through a fine blend of western and traditional folk Indian instruments.

However, where the makers of Baadshaho hit the bull's eye is that they manage to provide appropriate context to this song which merges seamlessly into the narrative of the film. 'Hoshiyar rehna ye nagar me chor aega' (Beware, a thief is going to enter this city) - These words resound in the background as the star cast of the film - Emraan Hashmi, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra and Esha Gupta silently cook up a conspiracy.

Towards the end, the soothing music of the mandolin is juxtaposed against fast-paced action sequences and stunts which makes for a great contrast. Luthria, who is known for his eloquent one-liners, peppers some of his best all over this song in order to spruce up this track.

Baadshaho also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films and Luthria's Vertex Motion Pictures. It is slated to release on 1 September, along with RS Prasanna's romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.


