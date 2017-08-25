Baadshaho is first major film to be cleared under Prasoon Joshi's CBFC chairmanship; gets U/A rating, no cuts

Milan Luthria's period heist drama Baadshaho has become the first major film to be cleared by the new Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), under the chairmanship of lyricist and ad filmmaker Prasoon Joshi.

DNA reports that the film has been cleared with a U/A certificate and no cuts, either audio or visual. The same report states that the Board has also lauded the lead star of the film, Ajay Devgn, for consistently starring in films suitable for family consumption.

India.com reports that there were rumours that Baadshaho might come under the CBFC scanner for its elaborate action sequences and a long intimate scene filmed on Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz, a glimpse of which was shown in the closing moments of the song 'Mere Rashke Kamar'. However, the same report states that the Board found all those action and intimate scenes in the spirit of "great fun" and therefore, did not object to them.

Baadshaho also stars Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, along with Sunny Leone in a special appearance. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films and Luthria's Vertex Motion Pictures. It is slated to release on 1 September, along with RS Prasanna's romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.