Baadshaho: Esha Gupta unveils her 'Badass Bombshell' look from Milan Luthria's film

Esha Gupta shared an Instagram post revealing her look from her upcoming movie Baadshaho, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal and Ileana D'Cruz.

Baadshaho is set during the 1975 period of Emergency in India and is directed by Milan Luthria of Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai fame, a movie on which he worked with both Devgn and Hashmi previously. This will also be Luthria's fourth collaboration with Devgn including Kachche Dhaage and Chori Chori as well.

Esha Gupta revealed her role as the 'Badass Bombshell' in the movie through this post

The Badass Bombshell! @baadshaho A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jun 16, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

Although the major details about the movie have been kept under wraps, the poster reveals what looks like an action packed thriller involving a lot of robbing, scheming and plotting. It seems that the film will be about a bunch of uncompromising conspirators on the road. The poster also reflects Devgn's usual aesthetic when it comes to action films — explosions and flying vehicles sans Rohit Shetty.

On the musical front of the film, Ankit Tiwari is composing the score and soundtracks. The film will have a worldwide release on 1 September, according to the official Baadshaho Twitter handle.

The makers of the movie are using this poster unveiling marketing strategy to its fullest potential, with each poster increasing the curiosity levels amongst the movie going population in India. Be it Haashmi's Guns N' Roses gangster avatar, Jammwal's sophisticated ensemble, Devgn's 'badass in bandana' look, or Ileana D'Cruz's bold and beautiful look.

Coincidentally, another movie set during the Emergency period is creating ripples these days. Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming film Indu Sarkaar centers around the same topic, and it will be interesting to see how Baadshaho and Indu Sarkaar fare against one another.

Luthria's Baadshaho is slated for release on 1 September, 2017.