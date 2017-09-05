Baadshaho box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi's film crosses Rs 50 cr mark

Milan Luthria's period heist drama Baadshaho is gradually quelling the dry spell that has plagued the box office this year. The film, with its steady rise throughout the Eid weekend, has now spilled over to the week but maintained its grip, resulting in it crossing the Rs 50 crore mark.

Last reported, the film stood at over Rs 43 crore as its opening weekend box office collection. Now, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Tuesday that the film has managed to pass the crucial Monday test and garnered Rs 6.82 crore on the weekday. Thus, its current total, of four days, stands firmly at a commendable Rs 50.12 crore.

#Baadshaho crosses ₹ 50 cr mark... Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr. Total: ₹ 50.12 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2017

Baadshaho released this past Friday on 1 September, along with RS Prasanna's romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, but was panned for its glib one-liners and needless bravado. However, its box office response did not seem to be in coherence with the average reviews as the film recorded a good opening of Rs 12.60 crore.

Baadshaho stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal, Sanjay Mishra, Priyanshu Chatterjee and Sharad Kelkar. It is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films and Luthria's Vertex Motion Pictures. It is set during the times of the 1975 Emergency.