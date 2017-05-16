Atif Aslam's new song 'Musafir', from Sweetie Weds NRI, is as dead as Himanshu Kohli's expression

Atif Aslam's last track 'Hoor', from Saket Chaudhary's Hindi Medium, was meditative. But his new track, 'Musafir' from Hasnain Hyderabadawala's romantic drama Sweetie Weds NRI is the headache that makes you feel the need to tune into 'Hoor'.

While Asalm does well what he does best, it looks like he is the only one committed towards the job. Everything else, including the music and lyrics - both credited to singer Palak Muchhal - and even the visuals offer nothing fresh and just hammer your head so much that you end up leaving the song midway.

Aslam's soulful rendition starts the song on an impressive note but soon it gives way to a below average composition and cliched visuals. Himansh Kohli, best known for his debut Hindi film Divya Khosla Kumar's 2014 romantic adventure film Yaariyan, is the new John Abraham in town.

No, he is not as beefy as the Force actor but certainly as deadpan as him. He has a staple expression for every emotion which gives the impression that he is just playing from the books rather than feeling the emotion. It will not be an exaggeration if his face is compared to your WhatsApp emoticons, just a little less expressive.

His love interest in the film, Zoya Afroz, has little to do except cry her eyes out in a few scenes and look pretty in the others. She does a better job than Kohli when she does both - look pretty in a wedding dress while crying her eyes out - in the last still of the song.

Sweetie Weds NRI also stars Darshan Jariawala and Kiran Joneja. It is co-produced by Dhaval Patel, Tariq Mohammad, Sada Bhuvad and Cyrus Dastur. It is slated to release on 2 June and will clash with Behen Hogi Teri, Doabara: See Your Evil and A Death In The Gunj.