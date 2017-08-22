Ashutosh Gowariker, Omung Kumar plan films on same maharaja: Is a battle royale in the offing?

Unless they make scheduling changes at the eleventh hour, filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker and Omung Kumar could find themselves in a clash over one Maharaja of Jamnagar.

As Firstpost had previously reported, Gowariker acquired the rights to document the life of a maharaja (ruler of Nawanagar) from Gujarat, who helped save the lives of 640 Polish children during World War II by providing refuge to the orphans at his Jamnagar palace. Gowariker will soon be bringing this story to the big screen, marking a return to his favourite genre of historical period drama.

It is now being reported that Omung Kumar has also shown a keen interest in making a movie on the exact same topic — Maharaja Jam Sahib Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji's real life story and actions — and that work on his film has been going on for over a year, even before he started production on his upcoming Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bhoomi.

“We plan to shoot in Poland, India and across continents. The story idea came from Sanjay (Dutt) and Vikas Verma, who is also a part of the film. I will be leaving for Poland in two months for recce. We are tracing the entire journey, from Poland to Mumbai and finally Gujarat, so the film will take a while to shoot. It took so much time to get the film off the ground because it is being shot on a huge scale,” said Kumar, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

The filmmaker went on to add that him and his team already met with Polish government officials on their last visit to Poland as they knew the movie would take time to film and get off the ground. Gowariker hasn't responded to the reports of Kumar's film as yet, but we're betting he's feeling none too pleased at the moment.