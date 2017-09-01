Arjun Rampal's Daddy issued 'A' certificate by CBFC; actor-producer welcomes decision

Ashim Ahluwalia's crime biopic Daddy, featuring Arjun Rampal in the titular role of Mumbai gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawali, has been issued an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Rampal, who is also the producer of the film, has welcomed the adult certification and has even claimed that he saw it coming. DNAquotes the actor as saying, "I’d have been genuinely surprised if our film was not given an ‘A’. The film is about a personality, who shared an ambivalent relationship with the law, so, yes, it is a film for adults."

The same report states that he was also given the option to tone down the rawness of the film in order to make it more compatible for children's viewing but the producer decided against the same. "I was given the choice of an ‘A’ and a ‘U/A’ with several cuts. But the cuts would have taken away from the raw and real feel of the film. So, I was advised against it by the CBFC members," says Rampal.

He also adds that the CBFC has directed three verbal cuts in the film which are references to real-life politicians. But Rampal maintains that these make no difference to his film.

Daddy also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Nishikant Kamat and Shruti Bapna. It is slated to release on 8 September, along with Shreyas Talpade's comedy Poster Boys.