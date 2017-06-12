Arjun Rampal-starrer Daddy, based on Arun Gawli's life, to release on 21 July

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal posed for a mug shot as mafia don Arun Gawli in a new poster of Daddy, announcing the film's release on 21 July.

Arjun portrays the gangster-turned politician Arun Gawli, and flaunts long tresses, a beard and an intense look to play the part. The movie also features Farhan Akhtar and Aishwarya Rajesh.

A political crime drama film, Daddy is co-written and directed by Ashim Ahluwalia.

A description of the movie reads in a statement: "The story is about Gawli, a man who scripted his own destiny, eventually going on to become one of India's most feared mobsters. Now, he remains an enigmatic figure; at once a volatile, power-hungry gangster for some and the venerated 'Daddy' or a modern day Robin Hood for the working-class neighbourhood he belongs to."

It is narrated from multiple perspectives and spans over four decades. The trailer of the film will be launched on 13 June.

(With inputs from IANS)