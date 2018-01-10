Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood to reunite for comic caper Sarvggun Sampanna after JP Dutta's Paltan

After sharing screen the space in JP Dutta's war ensemble Paltan, Sonu Sood and Arjun Rampal will reunite for yet another film.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Sonu Sood’s next film will feature both him and Arjun in lead roles. It will be a comic caper, tentatively titled Sarvggun Sampanna, based in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Sonu, excited about his next production, revealed to Mumbai Mirror, “It’s a comedy set in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar which revolves around these two guys. We have been working on the script for the past eight to nine months. We’ll cast the actress soon”.

Shooting for this Karan Kashyap directorial will start in March while the team is currently waiting for Rampal to return from his Jharkhand trip to start the workshops and reading sessions. The same report states that Sonu had recently visited Farrukhabad, which is near Lucknow, to inaugurate a gym dedicated to his late mother, Saroj Sood. During the trip, he also decided to do a recce of the city and nearby places with the film’s director. Sonu was excited about the script as most of his college friends are from Bihar and he has been to the state a couple of times. They even plan to source costumes from UP and Bihar to make the characters look authentic.

Karan Kashyap has previously directed films such as Zindagi Jalebi and Duniya Khatam Ho Rahi Hai. He has also worked as an associate director in films like Bunty Aur Babli, Chak De! India and Raavan.

Sonu Sood is currently shooting for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which is an upcoming bollywood biographical film based upon the life Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The film has Kangana Ranaut portraying the character of Rani Laxmibai.

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal is now shooting in Jharkhand for his upcoming film Nastik where he plays a cop.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 15:57 PM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 15:57 PM