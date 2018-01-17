You are here:

Arjun Patiala: Fukrey star Varun Sharma joins cast of Dinesh Vijan's Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon starrer

FP Staff

Jan,17 2018 13:25 07 IST

As Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh prep up to commence shooting of Arjun Patiala, a romantic comedy film on a tall girl and short boy's love story, Fukrey-fame Varun Sharma joins the gang in a pivotal role.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. Twitter@DiljitDosanjh

The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, will see Sharma playing the character of a cop named Onida Singh. DNA reports that Onida is an arrogant, sarcastic cop who knows the system well but once he comes in contact with Arjun Patiala, the duo will wrestle the system with their crazy antics.

Vijan also opened up on his next association with Varun and said to DNA, “Having worked with Varun before, one could hear Onida in his voice and there can’t be a better choice for a poker-faced conversational comedy which rests totally on Diljit and his shoulders.”

In Arjun Patiala, Kriti plays a journalist who is taller than her love interest, a guy from Punjab, played by Diljit.

While The film will start rolling in February, we spotted Kriti already being friendly with Diljit and she recently posted a birthday wish for her co-star.

Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 13:25 PM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 13:25 PM

