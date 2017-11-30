Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt could be roped in for Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama

The man who has given Indian film industry movies like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, director Ashutosh Gowariker is readying another period drama and this time, he reportedly plans to rope in Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor for his upcoming film.

DNA reports that Ashutosh Gowariker is all set with the story and script of a period drama on a historical battle. Though his last few attempts were proved to be debacles at the box office especially the latest with Hrithik Roshan, titled Mohenjo Daro, his next holds a lot of gravity in terms of the story.

The same report states that the film would focus on a big war that was fought between the 16th and 18th centuries. Gowariker is currently fine tuning the script.

Arjun Kapoor is reportedly being considered by the filmmaker for an important role while Dutt is almost finalised for a pivotal role in the war film. As the talks are yet to reach the final settlement, the director has not issued any official statement on the same yet.

While Dutt is currently busy wrapping up the last leg of work for Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Arjun Kapoor is preparing to start shooting for Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he plays a cop.