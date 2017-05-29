Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra reunite for Dibakar Banerjee film; shoot starts in July 2017

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chpra, who were last seen in the 2012 romantic thriller Ishaqzaade, are going to reunite for Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming action-romance thriller, according to Pinkvilla.com.

The film is set in North India and Arjun plays a Haryanvi cop. Not much has been revealed about Parineeti's character in the film.

The film has been in the pipeline for almost six months. Although Kapoor had liked the script of the film and had given his nod, he hadn't signed it officially. Banerjee was still working on the film and wanted Chopra in the leading role, opposite Kapoor. Eventually, both the actors came on board in January, according to the same Pinkvilla report.

Arjun and Parineeti's chemistry in Habib Faisal's Ishaqzaade was appreciated by the audience and critics both, but they were not seen in a film together after that. Ishaqzaade was also Arjun's debut film and Parineeti's first lead role after playing a supporting character in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

Arjun, whose Half Girlfriend is going steady at the box office, is currently shooting for Mubarakan with Anil Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz. Parineeti is busy with Golmaal Again, where she'll be seen with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi among others.

The shooting will start in the month of July this year as the actors are now on board.