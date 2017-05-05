Arjun Kapoor comments on nepotism in Bollywood: "It happens in every field"

Actor Arjun Kapoor, son of film producer Boney Kapoor, says nepotism exists in all fields — not just in Bollywood. "In every business, parents want their children to be a part of their profession and if the child is interested, then they educate him and make him capable of working in their profession. It happens in all the fields," Arjun said at an interview for his forthcoming film Half Girlfriend.

He didn’t deny that nepotism exists in Bollywood. “Of course, it is a bit easier for us, but at the end of the day, it is business. A director won’t take us at a point of time where we are not saleable. So you have to be worth it,” added the actor.

Explaining the title of the film Half Girlfriend, Arjun said, “It’s not about making a half girlfriend... It’s essentially about a relation which is more than friendship. A person with whom you share everything, it’s a bond of emotion which cannot be named.”

Half Girlfriend is directed by Mohit Suri, and features Shraddha Kapoor with Arjun. It will release later in May.

Arjun also expressed his appreciation and joy for the success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which has done well at the box office. “We should celebrate that a film has crossed barriers of language and has got India together. It has become a festival which has brought lot of positivity with it,” said.

After Half Girlfriend, Arjun has Mubarakan lined up for release. He will be seen playing a double role.

Arjun said, “Mubarakan is a very special film. It’s actually a two hero film done by the same actor. The first character is Sikh and the other one is a man who cuts his hair.”

“They both are brothers and are together all the time in the film. That is a very unique way to present a double role,” said the actor, who will be seen with his paternal uncle Anil Kapoor in the movie.