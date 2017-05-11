Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora are officially divorced a day after attending Justin Bieber concert

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan decided to part ways amicably last year. After announcing their separation, they filed for divorce in a Mumbai court.And now, after multiple sessions aimed at reconciliation, they were granted divorce by the court on 11 May.

NDTV reports that they went to the court in the same car which proves that they still share cordial relations and that the divorce is not taking place on a bitter note. Also, the same report states that while Arora got the custody of their 14 year old son Arhaan, Arbaaz has visitation rights.

They were seen together, along with their son, attending the Justin Bieber concert a day before they got officially divorced. In fact, they have continued to meet each other at family functions of the Khan household, including the much talked about first birthday celebration of Arbaaz's nephew Ahil Sharma in Mauritius.

Last year, they had given out a mutual statement confirming a nearing end to their 18 year long marriage.

India Today quotes them as saying, "The truth is, we have taken a break, but that doesn't mean people can presume, assume and speculate things of such malicious nature. We are taking out time to figure out our lives... Yes, it's true that we are separated, but where our lives go and what transpires between us, it is for us to decide. Wherever it goes from here, we will talk about it when we are ready to."

The two actors also laid to rest the various rumours surrounding the cause of their separation.

"We are not separated because of a third random person, like there were stories of a friendship between a businessman and Malaika. Nor was it about his family disapproving of her lifestyle, nor does she feel that her husband is not financially stable. She is not crying on her brother-in-law Salman's shoulders, asking him to help. They are our family, so please don't talk about them like that," they said jointly, as per the same report.