Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding: BJP MLA questions couple's 'patriotism' for marrying outside India

A BJP legislator in Madhya Pradesh has questioned why Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma got married in Italy, and not India, dubbing them as 'unpatriotic'.

The Economic Times reports that while addressing a government rally in Guna, 214 kilometres north of Bhopal, MLA Pannalal Shakya claimed Kohli does not have the right to be called a youth icon because he did not marry in his own country.

“They earned money and fame in India but they did not find any appropriate place to marry on the land where Lord Rama got married. They are unpatriotic for getting married abroad," said Shakya, as per the same report.

Kohli and Anushka got married in a Tuscan resort earlier this month in a closely guarded ceremony and later shared some snaps of their high-profile wedding on social media. The cricket icon and beautiful actress are among India’s most popular celebrities and stories of their romance have made headlines for years.

Kohli and Anushka tied the knot with Hindu wedding rituals on 11 December and are planning to host a reception in New Delhi on 21 December and then another grand party in Mumbai on 26 December. As soon as the reception is over, the couple will leave for South Africa where Kohli will prep for the upcoming series.