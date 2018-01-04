You are here:

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted shopping at 50 per cent discount shop — and Twitter empathises

Jan,04 2018 15:49 33 IST

One would think that with the year’s biggest wedding, reception and everything in between done now, the powerhouse couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma can be left to enjoy a relaxing honeymoon in South Africa, which they certainly are, except it seems the internet folks will never leave them alone.

A photograph of them shopping at a discount sale has tickled the humour bone of Twitterati to hilarious effect.

 

 

    The social media savvy couple has never shied away from sharing their joyous wedding, or their chosen honeymoon moments themselves, with Anushka posting a lovely photo of them in Cape Town and wishing fans on the New Year’s Day too.

