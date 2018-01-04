Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted shopping at 50 per cent discount shop — and Twitter empathises

One would think that with the year’s biggest wedding, reception and everything in between done now, the powerhouse couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma can be left to enjoy a relaxing honeymoon in South Africa, which they certainly are, except it seems the internet folks will never leave them alone.

A photograph of them shopping at a discount sale has tickled the humour bone of Twitterati to hilarious effect.

*Virat looking at the bill from wedding planner*

Anushka: Baby lets go shopping.

Virat: I know just the right place. pic.twitter.com/1Pqs3cT04m — Amit (@Goddamittt) December 31, 2017

Net worth of virat kohli: 7.1$ million Net worth of anushka sharma: 3.2$ million Still shopping on 50% discount pic.twitter.com/m1ohHwHHAf — Ganesh Parmar (@SarcasmSeekar) December 31, 2017 Virat to Anushka : Ab itne receptions pe kharcha karne ke baad sale main hi shopping karna padega, darling!! pic.twitter.com/QYsnh4hNqX — Cherry Dimple (@shailimore) December 31, 2017 No matter if your husband is virat kohli, 50% sale will still be more orgasmic for a woman. pic.twitter.com/0vB3ag0IYP — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) December 31, 2017

The social media savvy couple has never shied away from sharing their joyous wedding, or their chosen honeymoon moments themselves, with Anushka posting a lovely photo of them in Cape Town and wishing fans on the New Year’s Day too.