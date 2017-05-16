Anushka Sharma-SRK's Insta exchange; Ranveer-Akshay's Baahubali 2 review: Social Media Stalker's Guide

Editor's note: What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about-... well, whatever it is Kanye West rants about. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Anushka Sharma spots Shah Rukh Khan's vanity van; he says he will report her for stalking

Anushka Sharma's career was launched with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, where she starred with Shah Rukh Khan, and the duo will be seen on screen together for the second time in The Ring, directed by Imtiaz Ali. Sharma spotted Khan's vanity van at Yash Raj Film studios, and she posted a cheeky selfie pointing to it.

👉🏼 I spot SRKs vanity van at yrf studio aaaahah! A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on May 15, 2017 at 1:51am PDT

Khan promptly responded to the picture by reposting it with the caption, "I am going to report her for stalking me!!!"

I am going to report her for stalking me!!! #Repost @anushkasharma (@get_repost) ・・・ 👉🏼 I spot SRKs vanity van at yrf studio aaaahah! A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on May 15, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar review blockbuster Baahubali 2 and give it a thumbs-up

Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh recently watched SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, and both tweeted out positive reviews. While Akshay Kumar praised it and said that it had elevated Indian cinema to international standards, the eccentric Ranveer Singh chose to use emojis and a whole lot of exclamations to express his excitement after watching the film.

Finally saw #BaahubaliTheConclusion, it deserves every bit of hype & success,taking Indian cinema 2 an international level.Congrats 2 d team — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 15, 2017

B A H U B A L I ⚔️⚜️🐎🏹🔱✊🏾💪🏾👏🏾 OOOOOOOOMFG !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @ssrajamouli — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 15, 2017

Alia Bhatt released a rehabilitated turtle into the sea

On Mother's Day, Alia Bhatt drove down to Dahanu beach to release a green sea turtle called Queen which was injured. This turtle was caught in a fish net, and Bhatt helped it return to the sea after it was rehabilitated.

Madhuri Dixit thanked well-wishers on her 50th birthday Madhuri Dixit, who is called the Madhubala of her times, turned 50 on 15 May, and she received warm wishes from everyone in Bollywood on social media. While Jackie Shroff said that her smile can raise the dead, Maniesh Paul said that she was his first crush. Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor posted collages from the films they have done with the dancing star.

Smile that can raise the dead... eternally beautiful person and actress❤ ... Happy Birthday @MadhuriDixit — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) May 15, 2017

Smile that can raise the dead... eternally beautiful person and actress❤ ... Happy Birthday @MadhuriDixit — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) May 15, 2017

Stars wished their mums on Mother's Day

From Bipasha Basu to Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher, many Bollywood actors took to social media to post heartfelt messages and childhood pictures on Mother's Day. While Shraddha Kapoor called her mum "the wind beneath her wings", Farhan Akhtar asked his fans to support their mother's dreams. Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman put up a video of his mother doing a plank!

Everything I am... You helped me to be ❤️ Thank you Ma❤️ Happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful mothers in the world❤️ A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on May 13, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

Love You Ma...❤️ #MothersDayEveryday A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 13, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

So much of a mothers time is dedicated to her children, that she could have, consciously or unconsciously, put aside some dream or goal she had for herself. Today, ask her if there is any such unfulfilled dream and if so, support her to achieve it. Like she has you through your life. Happy Mothers Day. A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on May 13, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

My mommy. My best friend. The wind beneath my wings. My everything. I love you more than words can express. Thank you for being you. Happy Mother's Day!!! ❤️ A post shared by RIYA SOMANI (@shraddhakapoor) on May 13, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT