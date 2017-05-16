Anushka Sharma-SRK's Insta exchange; Ranveer-Akshay's Baahubali 2 review: Social Media Stalker's Guide

Editor's note: What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about-... well, whatever it is Kanye West rants about. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Anushka Sharma spots Shah Rukh Khan's vanity van; he says he will report her for stalking
Anushka Sharma's career was launched with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, where she starred with Shah Rukh Khan, and the duo will be seen on screen together for the second time in The Ring, directed by Imtiaz Ali. Sharma spotted Khan's vanity van at Yash Raj Film studios, and she posted a cheeky selfie pointing to it.
Khan promptly responded to the picture by reposting it with the caption, "I am going to report her for stalking me!!!"
Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar review blockbuster Baahubali 2 and give it a thumbs-up
Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh recently watched SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, and both tweeted out positive reviews. While Akshay Kumar praised it and said that it had elevated Indian cinema to international standards, the eccentric Ranveer Singh chose to use emojis and a whole lot of exclamations to express his excitement after watching the film.
Finally saw #BaahubaliTheConclusion, it deserves every bit of hype & success,taking Indian cinema 2 an international level.Congrats 2 d team
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 15, 2017
B A H U B A L I ⚔️⚜️🐎🏹🔱✊🏾💪🏾👏🏾 OOOOOOOOMFG !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @ssrajamouli — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 15, 2017
Alia Bhatt released a rehabilitated turtle into the sea
On Mother's Day, Alia Bhatt drove down to Dahanu beach to release a green sea turtle called Queen which was injured. This turtle was caught in a fish net, and Bhatt helped it return to the sea after it was rehabilitated.
So yesterday! On the the day of Mother's Day, I drove 3 hours out of our city to Dahanu to the Wildlife Animal Care and Conservation Centre! To support and bring awareness to all the great work they are doing there. I launched this beautiful Green sea 🐢 Her name is queen. She was found 2 months ago caught in a fish net and unable to move. After rehab she has been let back to into her natural habitat! HER " Mother ". #CoExist
Madhuri Dixit thanked well-wishers on her 50th birthday Madhuri Dixit, who is called the Madhubala of her times, turned 50 on 15 May, and she received warm wishes from everyone in Bollywood on social media. While Jackie Shroff said that her smile can raise the dead, Maniesh Paul said that she was his first crush. Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor posted collages from the films they have done with the dancing star.
Happy50th birthday my friend @MadhuriDixithttps://t.co/uao4XGC1nD — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 15, 2017
Smile that can raise the dead... eternally beautiful person and actress❤ ... Happy Birthday @MadhuriDixit
— Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) May 15, 2017
Stars wished their mums on Mother's Day
From Bipasha Basu to Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher, many Bollywood actors took to social media to post heartfelt messages and childhood pictures on Mother's Day. While Shraddha Kapoor called her mum "the wind beneath her wings", Farhan Akhtar asked his fans to support their mother's dreams. Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman put up a video of his mother doing a plank!
Love You Ma...❤️ #MothersDayEveryday A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
So much of a mothers time is dedicated to her children, that she could have, consciously or unconsciously, put aside some dream or goal she had for herself. Today, ask her if there is any such unfulfilled dream and if so, support her to achieve it. Like she has you through your life. Happy Mothers Day.
My mommy. My best friend. The wind beneath my wings. My everything. I love you more than words can express. Thank you for being you. Happy Mother's Day!!! ❤️ A post shared by RIYA SOMANI (@shraddhakapoor) on
