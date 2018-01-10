Anil Kapoor to work with both Sonam, Harshvardhan this year; Is 2018 year of the Kapoor family?

While Sonam Kapoor is very excited about her brother Harshvardhan and father teaming up in the upcoming Abhinav Bindra biopic, she has a long awaited collaboration with Anil Kapoor, up her sleeve too.

The Kapoor family is certainly having a blast with Anil proudly overseeing his children Sonam and Harshvardhan successfully build their Bollywood careers and now, is all set to work with both in two exciting projects.

Anil will play Harshvardhan's reel life father in the biopic of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra.

He recently tweeted an announcement about the shoot having begun and tagged Anil Kapoor in the message.

For someone who's chased perfection all his life, @Abhinav_Bindra can be a hard man to please to some. But I think he's happy with the writing... Shoot begins fall 2018 @anilkapoor #BindraTheBiopic #BindraTheMovie pic.twitter.com/eDN49ZAqt8 — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) January 5, 2018

Sister Sonam Kapoor replied to the announcement with an enthusiastic tweet.

Another incredible retelling of one man's perseverance and dedication to his art! I can't wait to see the magic Dad and Harsh create. @HarshKapoor_ @AnilKapoor https://t.co/cppiXiutyr — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2018

Not to be left behind, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor too have signed up to play onscreen father and daughter in Shelly Chopra’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film will co-star Juhi Chawla as the mother and reportedly Rakummar Rao as Sonam’s love interest. The details of the project are being kept under the wraps.

