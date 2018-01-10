You are here:

Anil Kapoor to work with both Sonam, Harshvardhan this year; Is 2018 year of the Kapoor family?

FP Staff

Jan,10 2018 13:17 36 IST

While Sonam Kapoor is very excited about her brother Harshvardhan and father teaming up in the upcoming Abhinav Bindra biopic, she has a long awaited collaboration with Anil Kapoor, up her sleeve too.

The Kapoor family is certainly having a blast with Anil proudly overseeing his children Sonam and Harshvardhan successfully build their Bollywood careers and now, is all set to work with both in two exciting projects.

Anil will play Harshvardhan's reel life father in the biopic of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra.

He recently tweeted an announcement about the shoot having begun and tagged Anil Kapoor in the message.

Sister Sonam Kapoor replied to the announcement with an enthusiastic tweet.

Not to be left behind, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor too have signed up to play onscreen father and daughter in Shelly Chopra’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film will co-star Juhi Chawla as the mother and reportedly Rakummar Rao as Sonam’s love interest. The details of the project are being kept under the wraps.

 

